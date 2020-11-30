© Audu Marte/AFP/Getty Images



At least 110 people have been killed in an attack on a village in north-east Nigeria blamed on the Boko Haram jihadist group, according to the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country."At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," Edward Kallon said in a statement after initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from the massacre on Saturday by suspected Boko Haram fighters.Kallon said, adding: "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice."The Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, attended the burial on Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, sayingafter search operations resumed.according to a pro-government anti-jihadist militia.about 1,000km (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the north-east to find work, it said.Kallon cited, and called for their immediate release and return to safety.The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari ,condemned the attack, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings."The polls had been repeatedly postponed because of anThe two groups have been blamed for increasing attacks on loggers, farmers and fishermen, whom they accuse of spying for the army and pro-government militias.