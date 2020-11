© University of Texas at Austin

Inside every cell, thousands of different proteins form the machinery that keeps all living things - from humans and plants to microscopic bacteria - alive and well.Today (Monday) researchers at the 14th Community Wide Experiment on the Critical Assessment of Techniques for Protein Structure Prediction (CASP14) will announce that an artificial intelligence (AI) solution to the challenge has been found.Building on the work of hundreds of researchers across the globe,CASP14 is organised by Dr John Moult (chair), University of Maryland, USA; Dr Krzysztof Fidelis, UC Davis, USA; Dr Andriy Kryshtafovych, UC Davis, USA; Dr Torsten Schwede, University of Basel and SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Switzerland; and Dr Maya Topf, Birkbeck, University of London, UK and CSSB (HPI and UKE) Hamburg, Germany.Dr Moult said: "Proteins are extremely complicated molecules, and, for example the insulin that regulates sugar levels in our blood and the antibodies that help us fight infections.so one of the most efficient ways to understand disease and find new treatments is to study the proteins involved."There are tens of thousands of human proteins and many billions in other species, including bacteria and viruses, but working out the shape of just one requires expensive equipment and can take years.- the individual building blocks that make up proteins. That's why our community of scientists have been working on the biennial CASP challenge."Teams taking part in the CASP challenge are given the amino acid sequences for a set of around 100 proteins.The results are assessed by independent scientists.Dr Fidelis said: "The CASP approach has created intense collaboration between researchers working in this field of science and we have seen how it has accelerated scientific developments."Since we first ran the challenge back in 1994, we have seen a succession of discoveries, each solving an aspect of this problem, so that computed models of protein structures have become progressively more useful in medical research."During the latest round of the challenge, DeepMind's AlphaFold programThe CASP organisers say that this success builds on achievements made in previous CASP rounds, both by the DeepMind team and other participants, and that other teams taking part in CASP14 have also produced some highly accurate structures during this round.Dr Kryshtafovych said: "What AlphaFold has achieved is truly remarkable and today's announcement is a win for DeepMind, but it's also a triumph for team science. The unique and intense way we collaborate with researchers around the world through CASP, and the contributions from many teams of scientists over the years, have brought us to this breakthrough."He adds: "Being able to investigate the shape of proteins quickly and accurately has the potential to revolutionise life sciences. Now that the problem has been largely solved for single proteins, the way is open for development of new methods for determining the shape of protein complexes - collections of proteins that work together to form much of the machinery of life, and for other applications."Professor Dame Janet Thornton, Director Emeritus of EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), who is not affiliated with CASP or DeepMind, said: "One of biology's biggest mysteries is how proteins fold to create exquisitely unique three-dimensional structures. Every living thing - from the smallest bacteria to plants, animals and humans - is defined and powered by the proteins that help it function at the molecular level."So far, this mystery remained unsolved, and determining a single protein structure often required years of experimental effort. It's tremendous to see the triumph of human curiosity, endeavour and intelligence in solving this problem. A better understanding of protein structures and the ability to predict them using a computer means a better understanding of life, evolution and, of course, human health and disease."