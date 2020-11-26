Nord
A number of German Telegram channels posted very interesting information about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Apparently, the completion of the pipe is already in full swing. The materials, citing high-ranking employees of the German government, report that work has begun, but they do not involve pipe-laying vessels.

After the publication of this information, it became clear that the intricate path of the Akademik Chersky to the port of Mukran from the Far East and the manoeuvring of other Russian supply vessels only distracted the opponents of Nord Stream 2 from the elegant operation. While the US and others sat with a smoking F5 button, updating data on the movement of Russian ships, Russia and Germany implemented a cunning plan that could surprise many. It is likely that in two or three months the pipeline will be declared completed, although none of the vessels even came close to the place where construction stopped after the introduction of US sanctions.

How can this be?

The plan is amazing. Near the German city of Greifswald (where the pipe enters the sea), engineers from Russia and Germany built a huge telescopic hydraulic cylinder (jack), located horizontally. The power of this unit is 170,000 HP. The stroke of the cylinder (rod) is 12 meters. This unit allows to stack pipes in a 3D-printed nano-polymer tray where welding takes place. After that, the hydraulic cylinder pushes the pipe along the sea floor using special platforms with eight titanium wheel pairs. The head platform with electric motors is powered by a power cable that is laid inside the gas pipeline. As a result, this "train" is confidently moving along the sea floor to the place where the construction of Nord Stream 2 stopped, and it is absolutely not going off course thanks to a special laser rangefinder with the function of an inclinometer. The latter is guided by the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and controls the course of the train exactly three meters away from it.
pipes
According to available data, the speed of laying pipes in this way is 576 meters per day. A simple calculation allows us to conclude that the head platform will reach the "destination" in 140 days. Given that the hydraulic cylinder began to push the pipe in mid-August, we can assume that on New Year's Eve opponents of Nord Stream 2 will have a "pleasant" surprise.

Judging by the fact that information about this method has only just appeared, there is not much left until completion, and the US will not have time to navigate the new conditions. While they are engaged in recounting votes and roasting Turkey for Christmas, the Nord Stream 2 will be put into commission and the gas pumping will begin.

The song "The holiday comes to us" will be more topical than ever on the eve of 2021.