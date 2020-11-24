Tourists stranded as Thandiani, Nathiagali, Ayubia receive one-foot snowContinuous heavy snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division on Monday brought the mercury below the freezing point, however, the main Muree Road remained open for traffic butSnow-clearing machinery of the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) and the works department has been deployed at various places of Galyat to meet any eventuality.The GDA Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that the authority had issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel because of the slippery roads after continuous snowfall and rain.. In the wake of the forecast, the GDA has directed its staff to remain vigilant and present in Galyat to respond to any emergencies and clear the road.Because of the cold weather, there is a huge increase in the prices of firewood, however, in some areas, firewood is not available. The forest department has imposed a ban on felling trees in jungles. The recent snowfall is expected to continue till Thursday(With input from APP)