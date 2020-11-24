Second spell of heavy snowfall continues in Galyat

Tourists stranded as Thandiani, Nathiagali, Ayubia receive one-foot snow

Continuous heavy snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division on Monday brought the mercury below the freezing point, however, the main Muree Road remained open for traffic but roads to and from Koza Gali, Khanspur Road, Bakot, Nathia Gali Road, Boi Sawar Gali Road, were closed.

In the second spell of snowfall in the current winter season, Thandiani, Nathiagali and Ayubia received up to one foot of snow during the last 24 hours where a large number of tourists were stranded because of the slippery road conditions.

Snow-clearing machinery of the Galyat Development Authority (GDA), the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) and the works department has been deployed at various places of Galyat to meet any eventuality.




The GDA Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that the authority had issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel because of the slippery roads after continuous snowfall and rain.

The Met Department has forecast more snowfall in the next 48 hours in the upper parts of Hazara division. In the wake of the forecast, the GDA has directed its staff to remain vigilant and present in Galyat to respond to any emergencies and clear the road.

Because of the cold weather, there is a huge increase in the prices of firewood, however, in some areas, firewood is not available. The forest department has imposed a ban on felling trees in jungles. The recent snowfall is expected to continue till Thursday

(With input from APP)