"Ultimately, however, I predict that we'll restore the ability to socialize safely by developing more sophisticated ways to identify who is a disease risk and who isn't, and discriminating — legally — against those who are.



...one can imagine a world in which, to get on a flight, perhaps you'll have to be signed up to a service that tracks your movements via your phone. The airline wouldn't be able to see where you'd gone, but it would get an alert if you'd been close to known infected people or disease hot spots. There'd be similar requirements at the entrance to large venues, government buildings, or public transport hubs. There would be temperature scanners everywhere, and your workplace might demand you wear a monitor that tracks your temperature or other vital signs. Where nightclubs ask for proof of age, in future they might ask for proof of immunity — an identity card or some kind of digital verification via your phone, showing you've already recovered from or been vaccinated against the latest virus strains."

In other words, the elites expect there to be many more viral events or mutations AFTER Covid 19 has run its course,

The Coronavirus Kills Less Than 1% Of The People It Infects

The death numbers do not warrant the amount of panic the establishment is trying to foment.

Lockdowns Destroy The Economy

State Governors Have No Authority To Take Away Your Civil Liberties, And Neither Does The President

So, leftists support unilateral state power only when it works in favor of their agenda,

Mask Laws Are Unscientific

Covid

Vaccination Is Unnecessary And Potentially Dangerous

Rebellion Is Needed To Put A Stop To The Fear Machine

