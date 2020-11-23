The 86 km long Gurez Bandipora road closed for traffic, after Razdan top received 12 inches fresh snow which led to the slippery condition of the road.Officals told that Boder Roads organization is on job to clear snow on Gurez bandipora road, adding that Gurez recived 5 inches snow at Dawar and adjoining areas, how ever mechanical engineering department has deployed two snow cates to clear interior roads.Sub divisional magistrate,Gurez Mudasir Ahmad told KNS that they have dumped food and supplies and the DG set fuel, which will suffice till May while medicines have also been stocked up in the Gurez Valley.