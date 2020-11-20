© Unknown



Fox, Facebook, OANN, Newspeak (?), right wing radio.

Cut them off completely. End the flow of false information suddenly and immediately.

Starve out the conspiracies. Let them die. Pump the truth out 24/7 on all platforms remaining.

Do all that for 5 years and 25% will remain.

Leftists responded to a Twitter thread asking "how do you deprogram 75 million people?" by suggesting Trump supporters should be interned in "re-education camps" and that all conservative talk radio should be banned.(pronouns in bio),"We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South," he added.Atkins went on to frame Trump voters as a "conspiracy theory fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency" before issuing a veiled threat by stating, "People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves."While asserting the moral high ground, many of the response in the thread demanded outright tyranny or yet more censorship as a means of ensuring "the good guys" have their way."Reeducation camps for those salvageable," said another. Firing squad for irredeemable malcontents. Round up entire families to ensure the disease doesn't spread."Another respondent called for "banning Trump flags." Start by banning trump flags like we should have done with the confederate flag. One of our many mistakes and why we failed at Reconstruction. We should not allow a hate symbol to be flown with pride in our democracy. Germany got that one right after WWII.And finally, A last contributor had this to offer [Twitter refused to connect]: