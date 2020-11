A British yacht captain said a pod of orcas repeatedly rammed his boat for two hours off the coast of Portugal last month,"I don't frighten easily and this was terrifying, " British sailor David Smith told the BBC last week.Smith and his crew were delivering a 45-foot yacht to a new location for a client when the pod of six or seven killer whales began ramming the underside of the vessel."If that fractures, you're really in trouble, " Smith said. "I was definitely preparing to ask the Portuguese coast guard to send a helicopter to get us off."The orcas suddenly departed after two hours.Scientists, initially skeptical of the reported orca attacks, have begun investigating. Though no humans have been injured,Some media reports have characterized the orcas as a "rogue" pod of killer whales out for revenge , possibly for boat injuries.Scientists, however, have speculated that the encounters may be some form of "play" for the juvenile orcas. Three juvenile male orcas appear to be involved in most of the attacks, according to video footage reviewed by scientists. They show signs of injuries from boats."It's mainly two of those guys ... just going crazy," biologist Renaud de Stephanis told the BBC. "They just play, play, and play. And the game is getting worse and worse ."Spanish authorities have prohibited smaller boats from the area of the reported attacks.