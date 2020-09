Reports of orcas striking sailing boats in the Straits of Gibraltar have left sailors and scientists confused. Just what is causing such unusually aggressive behaviour?When nine killer whales surrounded the 46ft boat that Victoria Morris was crewing in Spain on the afternoon of 29 July, she was elated. The biology graduate taught sailing in New Zealand and is used to friendly orca encounters.The pod rammed the boat for more than an hour, during which time the crew were too busy getting the sails in, readying the life raft and radioing a mayday - "Orca attack!" - to feel fear. The moment fear kicked in, Morris says, was when she went below deck to prepare a grab bag - the stuff you take when abandoning ship. "The noise was really scary. They were ramming the keel, there was this horrible echo, I thought they could capsize the boat. And this deafening noise as they communicated, whistling to each other. It was so loud that we had to shout."The crew waited a tense hour and a half for rescue - perhaps understandably, the coastguard took time to comprehend ("You are saying you are under attack from orca?"). To say this is unusual is to massively understate it. By the time help arrived, the orcas were gone.Highly intelligent, social mammals, orcas are the largest of the dolphin family, and behave in a similar way. It is normal, she says, that orcas will follow close to the propeller. Even holding the rudder is not unheard of: "Sometimes they will bite the rudder, get dragged behind as a game." But never with enough force to break it. This ramming, Espada says, indicates stress. The Straits is full of nets and long lines; perhaps a calf got caught.The skipper's report to the port authority said the force "nearly dislocated the helmsman's shoulder and spun the whole yacht through 120 degrees".but felt longer. "We thought, 'We've sailed across the Atlantic, surely we're not going to sink now!'" Their rudder was damaged but got them to La Línea. It was a long night. "Kevin said I should get some sleep. I said, 'Are you joking? I'm having a gin and tonic,'" recalls Harris.While enjoying her drink, Harris could have spared a thought for Nick Giles, having a sleepless night alone after an almost identical encounter off Barbate just two and a half hours earlier(Read more here