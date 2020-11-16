© Twitter / @graceelavery

An American academic has riled social media by urging people to steal and burn copies of a book about gender dysphoria, even while conceding that she's never actually read the allegedly harmful volume.The incendiary suggestion is all the more peculiar because Lavery has openly acknowledged that she's never read the book in question, and in at least one instance declined to elaborate on which passages were "harmful" to transgenders.Her tweet sparked outrage, with many Twitter users baffled by the notion that an educator would advocate book burning.Although claiming she tweeted in jest, the professor appears to have spent a considerable amount of time replying to her critics.Shrier's book has been targeted by activists who claim it is transphobic. Retail giant Target briefly pulled the book from its website after receiving a single anonymous complaint, but then added the volume back to its catalog following a severe online backlash.