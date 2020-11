© DNC / Pool via Reuters



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has imposed new restrictions on household gatherings, schools, sporting events and businesses to slow the spread of Covid-19 after previously seeing her lockdown orders ruled unconstitutional."We are in the worst moment of the pandemic to date," Whitmer said Sunday in a press briefing. "The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice, and we need to take some action."Michigan had more than 44,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, its highest weekly total to date. New records have been set for five straight weeks, and the number of adults hospitalized with the virus has tripled in the past month, to 3,220, according to state figures.Since the ruling, the state health department has issued Covid-19 restrictions, including a mask mandate and a limit on indoor non-residential gatherings to 50 people. Whitmer used the same legal basis for Sunday's order, imposing her new rules through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services."This is the worst public-health emergency our nation has faced in over a century, and our response has got to reflect the same level of urgency," Whitmer said.