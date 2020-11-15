Society's Child
Thousands of pro-Trump supporters from around the country descend on DC for 'million MAGA march' near White House
Fox News
Sat, 14 Nov 2020 22:18 UTC
The president and his motorcade drove past the supporters, some of them waving Trump flags and holding signs saying "Stop the Fraud" and "Best Prez Ever." The crowd chanted "Four More Years!" as Trump gave a thumbs up.
Trump hinted Friday on Twitter he may attend the rally, but his motorcade Saturday was headed to his Virginia golf course instead.
Trump went on to say the "Election was Rigged" but Twitter labeled the tweet with a warning that Trump's fraud claims are disputed. His campaign has yet to provide evidence of the systemic fraud he has alleged.
The latest vote tallies from the Nov. 3 election show massive turnout and influx of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden has garnered more than 78 million votes -- a record -- compared to Trump's more than 72 million. The former vice president is on track for more than 290 electoral votes, compared to Trump's 232. Georgia is the one state Fox News has not called, but Biden is winning the Peach State ahead of a hand recount.
In D.C. Saturday, a "March for Trump" demonstration organized by Women for America First was to go from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court. An estimated 10,000 people were anticipated, according to their park permit, and crowds filled the streets around the White House.
Enthusiastic Trump supporters delivered a series of fiery speeches from Freedom Plaza repeating Trump's unfounded claim that there was widespread election fraud and that Trump actually had a victory. Some talked of more specific ways to stop Biden from becoming president, including legal challenges, election audits and urging states to appoint pro-Trump electors who would defy the popular vote results in their states.
Speeches were also expected from Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Penn.; Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, and others.
Demonstrators came from various corners of the country -- including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland -- and were peaceful. The Trump supporters were partying, live streaming, singing, and chanting "Stop the Steal," "For more Years" and "USA." Upbeat supporters said Trump has been a fighter for America and now it's time to stand up for him as he fights for four more years.
"President Trump: We have your back," said Scott Presler, a conservative activist.
A smattering of counter-demonstrators was also spotted, bashing Trump's attempts to overturn Biden's victory. Refuse Fascism is organizing near the White House to demand "The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go," organizers said.
Another pro-Trump demonstration called "The Million MAGA March" was set for Washington D.C. The far-right Proud Boys have indicated on social media they will be attending and a group with Proud Boys vets and hats was seen walking in the crowd. The march was slated to start at the Supreme Court and end at Freedom Plaza.
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as his motorcade drives past a rally of supporters near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
"The Million Maga March will be the greatest Trump rally in history," the group tweeted. "We demand a transparent election process, free of fraudulent ballots."
Comment: As teased, Trump did make an appearance at the rally, driving a motorcade through the cheering throng: In turn, Trump gave his boosters a boost:
The rally was not without problems from Black Bloc and other anarchists: