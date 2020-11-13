© Reuters



on average, pupils were 22 months behind what would typically be expected from children their age

. Not only did children not make educational progress during lockdown but they may have gone backwards

where were Ofsted, the NSPCC and other children's charities and organisations back in April?

Joanna Williams, the founder of the think tank Cieo. She is the author of Women vs Feminism, Why We All Need Liberating From the Gender Wars and is a regular columnist for Spiked. Follow her on Twitter @jowilliams293