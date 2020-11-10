Puppet Masters
Democrats prepare post-election crackdown against 'socialist wing' of the party
National Justice
Sun, 08 Nov 2020 00:00 UTC
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a vocal Biden supporter in the Democratic establishment, has been talking to a sympathetic media to blame figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his party's disappointing showing against Trump and GOP congressional candidates.
Clyburn's campaign comes days after a post-election party call pit Abigail Spanberger, Jamie Raskin and others against Pramila Jayapal's "Progressive Caucus" and Rashida Talib.
Many prominent Democrats, in the interest of courting left-wing extremist voters, silently tolerated or paid lip service to highly unpopular anarchist ideas like defunding the police or abolishing ICE in hopes of cobbling together enough votes to get Biden in the White House.
Socialized medicine, a popular position among voters in both parties, is another contribution from the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic party that gatekeepers are looking to purge from their agenda. The health care industry donated millions of dollars to Democrats in 2019-2020, basically ensuring that affordable and universal health care protections will never happen. A Republican Senate and the filibuster will provide Biden the perfect alibi to riff off in order to avoid providing a public option and hurting health care capitalists.
Biden's claim that he will raise taxes on the very wealthy, another policy the public wants, is also looking to be another empty promise.
While Democratic operatives were willing to provide tactical cover to "Antifa" violence and give radical-liberals and Marxists much of what they want on anti-white race policies, they are blaming accusations of being economic "socialists" for poor showings in House races. This contradicts polling showing that the Trump campaign's ads accusing Joe Biden of supporting "socialist" economics actually helped him.
Biden's victory in disputed states that have come down to razor thin margins can be partially attributed to the work of Democrat machine lawyers and judges, who in September used dirty tricks to block the Green Party from appearing on the 2020 ballot in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The court decisions that disenfranchised the Greens were legally baseless and politically motivated.
In 2016, Jill Stein's Green Party candidacy won almost 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 31,000 in Wisconsin. If leftists had been forced to support a "lesser of two evils" and gone for Hillary Clinton instead, she would've defeated Donald Trump in the two swing states. Stein was blamed by some in the American permanent bureaucracy for Trump's surprise victory and subjected to aggressive harassment at the hands of intelligence services and the Senate during "Russiagate."
The last four years of Trump have put pressure on the Democrats to coopt their own populist wing, and while they have succeeded in buying out Bernie, it remains to be seen how successful they have been overall. Many are expecting the looming civil war between corporate liberals and the far-left to intensify as Biden's wing cements its power.
Comment: 'Use and abuse' about sums up the standard inner workings of the DNC for its left-wing members.