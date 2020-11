© Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz



Just 24 hours after media outlets declared Joe Biden the new president of the United States, the Democratic establishment is preparing for war against its left-wing members.House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a vocal Biden supporter in the Democratic establishment, has been talking to a sympathetic media to blame figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his party's disappointing showing against Trump and GOP congressional candidates.Clyburn's campaign comes days after a post-election party call pit Abigail Spanberger, Jamie Raskin and others against Pramila Jayapal's "Progressive Caucus" and Rashida Talib.Many prominent Democrats, in the interest of courting left-wing extremist voters, silently tolerated or paid lip service to highly unpopular anarchist ideas like defunding the police or abolishing ICE in hopes of cobbling together enough votes to get Biden in the White House.a popular position among voters in both parties The health care industry donated millions of dollars to Democrats in 2019-2020, basically ensuring that affordable and universal health care protections will never happen. A Republican Senate and the filibuster will provide Biden the perfect alibi to riff off in order to avoid providing a public option and hurting health care capitalists.Biden's claim that he will raise taxes on the very wealthy, another policy the public wants , is also looking to be another empty promise.While Democratic operatives were willing to provide tactical cover to "Antifa" violence and give radical-liberals and Marxists much of what they want on anti-white race policies, they are blaming accusations of being economic "socialists" for poor showings in House races. This contradicts polling showing that the Trump campaign's ads accusing Joe Biden of supporting "socialist" economics actually helped him.that have come down to razor thin margins can be partially attributed to the work of Democrat machine lawyers and judgewho in SeptemberThe court decisions that disenfranchised the Greens were legally baseless and politically motivated.In 2016, Jill Stein's Green Party candidacy won almost 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 31,000 in Wisconsin. If leftists had been forced to support a "lesser of two evils" and gone for Hillary Clinton instead, she would've defeated Donald Trump in the two swing states.The last four years of Trump have put pressure on the Democrats to coopt their own populist wing, and while they have succeeded in buying out Bernie, it remains to be seen how successful they have been overall. Many are expecting the looming civil war between corporate liberals and the far-left to intensify as Biden's wing cements its power.