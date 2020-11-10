© Global Look Press/File photo



Mainstream American media is so excited about Joe Biden being declared the winner of the US presidential election it even thinks that traditional bonfire night fireworks in the UK are a tribute to the Democrat."Fireworks lit up the night sky over London, England, after Joe Biden was characterized to be the apparent winner of the presidential election," ABC excitedly tweeted on Sunday, as US news outlets basked in the aftermath of Donald Trump's apparent election defeat.There's just one problem with that narrative: it's complete nonsense. The revellers weren't toasting Biden's win, they were celebrating Guy Fawkes night, AKA Bonfire Night. The event marks the anniversary of a failed plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament. It dates all the way back to 1605, long before the USA even existed.Between Halloween and Bonfire Night, fireworks can regularly be heard in UK cities throughout much of October and early November.Unsurprisingly Brits were quick to point out the embarrassing error and the post racked up thousands of replies. "It's called Bonfire Night. It's a UK tradition, dating back to 1605. The skies are generally lit up for a few days before and after November 5th with fireworks. It has nothing to do with Biden winning," read one terse reply.ABC wasn't the only US network caught foolishly trying to claim that Biden's victory had inspired a wave of celebrations across the world.As numerous commenters informed ABC, it's not always about you, America.