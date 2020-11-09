© Huana Events/KJN

"Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress."

About the Author:

Dick Morris is former presidential advisor and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV.

President Donald Trump can still win the presidency. Here's how:Only the Electoral College or the various state legislatures can declare a candidate the winner. To base this decision on network vote totals and projections and to call Biden the president-elect is irresponsible.The recounts in Arizona, Georgia, and the other states are likely to go heavily for Trump.Most of the likely errors or invalid votes took place on mailed in ballots. (Machine votes are harder to tamper with). Since Biden won upwards of two-thirds of mail-in votes and absentee ballots, it's likely that most of the discarded mail ballots will be subtracted from Biden's total.where Trump has led by 2:1 all week and is now more than half counted will likely throw itsTrump has likewise led in) all week and his margin of 75,000 has not diminished. He will undoubtedly carry North Carolina. Like Alaska, the media will not call it for Trump to promote the illusion of a Biden victory. North Carolina would bringThe vote count infrom 30,000 on Friday to 18,500 on Saturday with about 100K left to count. After Arizona (). is fully counted, it will go through a recount subject to the pro-Trump bias identified in point 2.In), Biden leads by only 8400 votes, a margin that has been dropping. Like Arizona, Trump may still win the count and, if not, would have a very good chance of prevailing in the recount.) is tallied as having been won by Biden by 21,000 votes butGiven the facts enumerated earlier, there is a very good chance Trump will carry Wisconsin. The recount process in Wisconsin is uniquely fair and transparent — a model for the nation — so Trump may well flip the state. If he does, he will haveThen, it comes downThe Supreme Court provisionally allowed ballots to be counted if they arrived before Friday, Nov. 6 and were postmarked before election day, Nov. 3, and ordered late votes to be segregated. When Justice Alito was informed that the state had not segregated the late votes, as required in the Court's decision, Alito reaffirmed the necessity of enforcing the court order.Joe Biden currently leads by 37,000 votes in Pennsylvania.Justice Alito and a Court majority may throw out the late ballots, likely delivering the state to Trump.Additionally, for the reasons stated above, a recanvass is likely to give Trump a decisive advantage. If he winshe would haveafter the vote counters so flagrantly violated Alito's order to segregate the votes that he had to re-issue it. And remember, four Justices wanted to reconsider whether to allow late ballots entirely but the high court deadlocked 4-4. Now with Justice Barrett in the mix it may take a different view, particularly if the presidency hangs in the balance.To build the case for doing so, it may hold hearings into the allegations of fraud so as to help the voters of the state understand how flagrantly their votes were mishandled.Already, the leader of the State Senate in Pennsylvania and the Speaker of the State Assembly have held a press conference announcing their intention to "audit" the vote counting process.So, as the great Yogi Berra said, "It ain't over 'til the fat lady sings."She hasn't.