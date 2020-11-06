© FRANCE-ELECTION / LEPEN REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier



A new opinion poll has shown France's Muslim population to be increasingly disconnected from the general population, with 57 percent of young Muslims believing French law to be subordinate to Sharia law.A study published on Thursday by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP), highlighted the increasing divide between the French general population and Muslims living in France.The study's most astonishing finding is that the majority of Muslims under the age of 25 (57 percent) believe Islamic law to be more important than French law in France -Meanwhile, only 34 percent of Muslims in France approved of the recent dissolution of the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) and BarakaCity. Both groups were disbanded by President Emmanuel Macron in his recent crackdown on radical Islam for inciting hatred and justifying violence - a claim which they have denied. Sixty-five percent of the general population agreed with banning the CCIF while 76 percent agreed with banning BarakaCity.The study also provided broader data showing the differing cultural opinions between the French population, particularly Catholics, and Muslims living in France.Islam has been under the spotlight in France following a series of terrorist attacks in Paris, Nice, and Lyon in late October. Macron's response has seen a number of Islamist groups banned, including the ultranationalist Turkish organization 'Grey Wolves'.The president also introduced new measures in October to tackle what he termed "Islamist separatism," including providing local officials with more powers to deal with radical Islam.The French government's crackdown has been slammed by many Muslim leaders across the world and has led to a boycott of French goods. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the treatment of Muslims in France to that of the Jews before World War II.