A startling new study has found that The Babylon Bee, the world's greatest news site, is more accurate in its predictions than 100% of pollsters."This is inconceivable," said Nate Silver as he furiously punched numbers into his calculator. "I'm really good at numbers and everyone knows the discipline of statistics is the only real way to discern the future and make predictions. There's literally no other source of truth in the world except math!""Those methods of prediction were discredited long ago," said Silver. "Yeah, our numbers may have been off a little bit, but I must attribute that to the possibility that a crack in the space-time continuum caused multiple timelines to collide and cause chaos in our particular area of the multiverse. It's possible Dr. Strange is involved too. We actually did a really good job and it's not our fault that the timeline didn't match up properly!"