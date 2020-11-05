authorities failed to confirm the killer's identity and he was let free

A SICK terror group with links to al-Qaeda and ISIS has claimed the horrific Nice terror attack that killed three.Tunisian group al-Mahdi posted a film boasting they "prepared the young man for the attack in Nice" and "provided him with the logistical means".They also threatened the French president, saying: "As long as Macron's dog continues to caricature the prophet, we still have a large number of warriors to avenge the faithful."Mr Macron has since provoked fury in the Muslim world after refusing to condemn the cartoons.ISIS terror chiefs called for "revenge" for the cartoons.Little-known Jihadist group al-Mahdi is thought to have links to Islamic State , as well as al-Qaeda The suspected attacker, Brahim Aoussaoui, 21, arrived in Europe just weeks before launching Thursday's bloody attack , using a foot-long knife to butcher his victims.A security source told the Parisien newspaper that Aoussaoui, and arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on a small boat on September 20."The young man was then suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and was placed in solitary confinement on a ship," said the source.Instead,He then made his way to Paris, and then to Nice, travelling by train in a manner that did not alert officials.