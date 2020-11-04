UPDATE:
The tweet Twitter censored from Matt Walsh concerning an influx of 138,339 Biden votes in Michigan has now been clarified by Decision Desk HQ as an "error."
Original post:
The morning following Election Day, with no declared winner, President Donald Trump sounded off about his seeming lead dissipating overnight in key states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.
Twitter censored two of Mr. Trump's three tweets for allegedly containing "misleading" information about the election. One censored tweet was directly from Trump; the other included the censoring of a tweet from The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh that was quote-tweeted by the president. (Walsh's tweet, notably, was an opinion.)
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," the president tweeted.
"Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted," he said. "VERY STRANGE."
POTUS also took a shot at "pollsters," noting that they "got it completely & historically wrong!"
Twitter quickly censored the post with the following note: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" Trump questioned in a follow-up tweet.
In another tweet, responding to Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh, Trump also questioned the voting tabulations in Michigan.
In an apparent update on votes in the state, Biden allegedly secured 100% of the 128,000-plus votes, screenshots show.
An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN
[Ed. note: Removed by Twitter]
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020
Walsh captioned the post with his opinion: "This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning."
Trump responded, "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"
The post from Walsh was censored by Twitter with the following message: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
Comment:
The vote-rich northern states were seized on immediately:
Wisconsin:
AP has declared
the state went to Biden, but there's plenty to dispute The Gateway Pundit reports
on the late, massive
dump of mail-in ballots totalling over 100,000, which inexplicable (wink, wink) were 100% for Biden
:
Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:
Overnight Joe Biden crept to a lead in Wisconsin but one Internet sleuth showed that this was due to fraud:
© FiveThirtyEight/ABC
The Trump team could not let that stand, and called
for a recount, citing 'reports of irregularities':
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has said in a statement the president is "within the threshold to request a recount" in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, where the Elections Commission has declared a victory for Biden.
Michigan:
According to calculations by most US media, Wisconsin is still too close to call, with less than a one percent margin between the candidates and over 98 percent of votes counted.
However, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told NBC News that "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. Biden won the state by 20,697 votes, according to NBC's tally.
Michigan is also embroiled in controversy with reports of mysterious drops
being made to polling stations. From Gateway Pundit:
This morning a poll watcher in Detroit sent us this in the last hour:
Several Republicans were called to Detroit this morning to poll watch.
From our source Detroit:
Last night at TLC (formerly Cobo Hall) where absentee ballots for Wayne County (Detroit) are being counted, a Ferrari, a van and a Chrysler 300 (I think) all pulled up into facility (large garage doors) with ballots inside vehicles. All three of them had out of state plates. This is an ANONYMOUS tip.
Also, they're counting military ballots now. I heard around 7k.
Every military ballot has to be duplicated (re-written). I don't know why. This is very concerning.
Yes. The part about the vehicles.
They're saying Trump has no chance of winning here. Also, John James does have a chance.
I'll be in touch.
Make sure you say allegedly. I got the intel from ************ and a GOP Challenger who was here all night.
It should be accurate. Lawyer says someone took photos of Ferrari and Chrysler.
No one took photos or recorded info on van!!!!!!!
Like front lic plate number.
The van pulled in so you couldn't see their back plate. Could've had a MI plate on back.
We don't have front plates in MI so it's possible they had a MI plate on back of van. More likely they didn't want anyone to record it.
So that means another huge case ballot-dumping being allege
d:
President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.
Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 200,000 votes and has the lead over President Trump.
© The Gateway Pundit
200,000 VOTES!
UPDATE - Officials are calling it a "typo".
This latest iteration of America's political circus is a long way from being over folks. In fact, it's only just getting started. Buckle up.
