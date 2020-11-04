© Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images



An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN



— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

The tweet Twitter censored from Matt Walsh concerning an influx of 138,339 Biden votes in Michigan has now been clarified by Decision Desk HQ as an "error."The morning following Election Day, with no declared winner, President Donald Trump sounded off about his seeming lead dissipating overnight in key states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.Twitter censored two of Mr. Trump's three tweets for allegedly containing "misleading" information about the election. One censored tweet was directly from Trump; the other included the censoring of a tweet from The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh that was quote-tweeted by the president. (Walsh's tweet, notably, was an opinion.)"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," the president tweeted."Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted," he said. "VERY STRANGE."POTUS also took a shot at "pollsters," noting that they "got it completely & historically wrong!"Twitter quickly censored the post with the following note: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.""How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" Trump questioned in a follow-up tweet.In another tweet, responding to Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh, Trump also questioned the voting tabulations in Michigan.In an apparent update on votes in the state, Biden allegedly secured 100% of the 128,000-plus votes, screenshots show.[Ed. note: Removed by Twitter]Walsh captioned the post with his opinion: "This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning."Trump responded, "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"The post from Walsh was censored by Twitter with the following message: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."