Society's Child
59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico's Guanajuato state
Reuters
Thu, 29 Oct 2020 01:15 UTC
The grim discovery was made in the Salvatierra municipality of Guanajuato state, where the homicide rate has surged amid a raging turf war between rival drug cartels.
At least 10 of the corpses were women and most of the bodies belonged to very young people, even teenagers, according to Karla Quintana, head of Mexico's National Search Commission.
Alarm raised by relatives of missing persons led to the largest discovery of clandestine graves in Guanajuato, she told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "We have more possible positive developments, with which we will continue working here until we have finished the job," she said.
Guanajuato recorded 2,250 homicides between January and August of this year, according to official data, a more than 25% increase over the same period last year.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Pepe Escobar: A Dem presidency means we would face The Return of The Blob
- At least 7 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rains in El Salvador, over 30 missing
- Best of the Web: Joe Rogan Experience #1556 - Glenn Greenwald
- Trump rewrites H-1B program to help American white-collar workers
- Trump is really a third party candidate, taking first pickaxe to the foundations of the two-party US dictatorship in 170 years
- Muslims are strangely obsessed with cartoons, all the while there are very real crimes over which they should be angry at France
- Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president 'whatever the end count is' on Election Day
- UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn on anti-Semitism 'day of shame'
- Mexicans for Trump? Amlo supporters have unlikely pick in US election
- Senate GOP details FBI, GSA abuses undermining Trump transition
- Pre-election rush? Trump OKs US funding of science projects in illegal Israeli settlements
- Twitter deletes tweet from former Malaysia PM claiming Muslims have a right to 'kill millions of French people'
- 59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico's Guanajuato state
- DOJ confirms FBI criminal investigation into "Hunter Biden and Associates" has money laundering focus - probe ongoing
- Karymsky volcano erupts emitting ashes 6 km high in Russia's far east
- MSM may attempt to whitewash White Helmets' founder James Le Mesurier's dubious history, but the truth is there for all to see
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- West Yorkshire man 'finds loophole' in Gov's Christmas lockdown restrictions, turns his family into employees
- 'Violent' riots 'with looting' erupt in Philadelphia after police shooting - father speaks out to ask for end to of rioting - UPDATE: Philly BANS crowd control tools
- 'Local' lockdown: Fifth of England to be forced into harshest restrictions, gov threatens to expand even further
- Pepe Escobar: A Dem presidency means we would face The Return of The Blob
- Best of the Web: Joe Rogan Experience #1556 - Glenn Greenwald
- Trump rewrites H-1B program to help American white-collar workers
- Trump is really a third party candidate, taking first pickaxe to the foundations of the two-party US dictatorship in 170 years
- Muslims are strangely obsessed with cartoons, all the while there are very real crimes over which they should be angry at France
- Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president 'whatever the end count is' on Election Day
- UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn on anti-Semitism 'day of shame'
- Mexicans for Trump? Amlo supporters have unlikely pick in US election
- Senate GOP details FBI, GSA abuses undermining Trump transition
- Pre-election rush? Trump OKs US funding of science projects in illegal Israeli settlements
- DOJ confirms FBI criminal investigation into "Hunter Biden and Associates" has money laundering focus - probe ongoing
- MSM may attempt to whitewash White Helmets' founder James Le Mesurier's dubious history, but the truth is there for all to see
- Hunter Biden emails request 'formal meetings with Dad' to secure billion-dollar deals
- Daily Caller authenticates NYPost's 'smoking gun' Hunter Biden/Burisma email
- 'Blood lust, killings, cover-ups': Report describes Australia's 'Abu Ghraib' moment in Afghanistan
- After 3rd ceasefire fails in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia & Azerbaijan blame violations on each other, casualties reported
- Police chief ridiculed after declaring British 'civic duty' to snitch on neighbors who violate lockdown rules
- Putin rules out another strict Covid-19 lockdown in Russia, citing economic concerns, says 'we don't have a kind Aunt to help us'
- The real story behind the New York Times's big 'anonymous' op-ed is exceptionally sleazy
- Hunter Biden has a PornHub account where he uploaded his personal porn - Including with family member
- Twitter deletes tweet from former Malaysia PM claiming Muslims have a right to 'kill millions of French people'
- 59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico's Guanajuato state
- West Yorkshire man 'finds loophole' in Gov's Christmas lockdown restrictions, turns his family into employees
- 'Violent' riots 'with looting' erupt in Philadelphia after police shooting - father speaks out to ask for end to of rioting - UPDATE: Philly BANS crowd control tools
- 'Local' lockdown: Fifth of England to be forced into harshest restrictions, gov threatens to expand even further
- Teenager who allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during knife attack on police 'infidels' shot dead in central Russia
- Best of the Web: Woman decapitated, two others killed in Islamist knife attack in French church - killer shot, arrested - arrests made in other cities
- Man lynched in Bangladesh for alleged Quran desecration
- Defining despotism in the age of Covid-19
- Twitter suspends US border chief for touting wall's protection from criminals: report
- 'How about we stop talking about race?' Cartoon Network PSA teaching anti-racism sparks outrage online
- Best of the Web: Glenn Greenwald: Article on Joe and Hunter Biden censored by The Intercept
- It's time for an alternative to lockdown
- The new virus-induced feudalism
- Thousands of witches plot 'Blue Wave' spell on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 to force Trump from office
- Wimping out: Backlash causes Girl Scouts to delete post congratulating Barrett, honoring all women of SCOTUS
- Covid-19 restrictions and enforced social isolation are killing the elderly
- Phildaelphia rioting now IGNORED by CNN and MSM outlets
- Pronouns being used for social engineering to control thought and eliminate parent's ability to protect their children
- Project Veritas: 'Ballot chaser' Raquel Rodriguez boasts judges, legislators 'In my pocket'
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- Older than Giza pyramids? Millenia-old signs of life found by archeologists in Turkey
- Legendary ancient Torlonia Marbles to go on display after decades in the dark
- Roman fashion fad: Gold earring from Egypt's Fayum mummy portraits discovered in Roman city Deultum in southeast Bulgaria
- Largest non-nuclear explosive blast: Ripple Rock
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- How Covid deaths are over-counted
- Finnish daycares built a 'forest floor', and it changed children's immune systems for the better
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Weird World of Color Perception and Adaptation: Interview with Dr. Katie Tregillus
- DNA tracks mysterious Denisovans to Tibetan cave, humans mated with two of their populations
- 'Weird little molecule' detected on Titan - never been found in any atmosphere before
- Common mutation leads to 'night owl' sleep disorder discovery
- Sprites and elves discovered in the upper atmosphere of Jupiter
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- 'Fireball' meteorite contains pristine extraterrestrial organic compounds
- Discovery of a new nova in M31
- How deadly is covid-19? Not very!
- NASA's SOFIA observatory discovers water spread out across Moon's sunlit surface
- New study says 'exosomes' can't be distinguished from viruses
- Best of the Web: Corruption of science: Multiple journals reject major mask study amid hints that it shows masks don't stop COVID
- Cicada-inspired waterproof surfaces closer to reality, report researchers
- 'Prewired' to see words at birth says new study
- Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft - collection maneuver was 'too successful'
- 'Lost' tectonic plate discovered under the Pacific
- At least 7 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rains in El Salvador, over 30 missing
- Karymsky volcano erupts emitting ashes 6 km high in Russia's far east
- Greece-Turkey earthquake: Huge 7.0-magnitude tremor felt across both countries
- Scientists estimate only 366 right whales remain on Earth
- Pit bull terrier kills deaf and mute boy in Cape Town, South Africa
- Over the past 7 days, the United States broke 3,782 low temperature records vs just the 518 max
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ocean current disrupted Arctic Basin not freezing
- Silver Star Mountain resort in British Columbia has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow for the coming season
- 463 have died in natural disasters across Nepal since April
- Lightning kills four-year-old girl on beach in Rio das Ostras, Brazil
- World's largest hail record may be challenged by exceptionally large 8+ inches hailstones that hit Tripoli, Libya on Oct 27
- Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia erupts again, spews 2,000-meter-high volcanic ash clouds
- Historic hurricane and ice storm warnings simultaneously in effect across the southern US
- Ukrainian tourist, Egyptian guide lose limbs in rare shark attack
- Tennis ball-sized hail and flash floods as storms lash Queensland, Australia with a months' worth of rain in an hour
- Storm Molave, mightiest in 20 years, slams central Vietnam - 35 dead, 59 missing (UPDATE)
- US corn crops are becoming increasingly sensitive to drought
- Snowfall in the middle of autumn hits Mexico
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Apocalyptic ice storm slams into Hurricane Zeta
- Rare October ice storm hits Oklahoma, knocks out power to 300,000
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- 'COVID social distancing and isolation': Youth suicides shoot up nearly 90% in Wisconsin's second largest county
- Scientists worry as more Americans say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine
- The healthcare system isn't interested in anything other than Covid... not even lung cancer
- New human salivary glands discovered
- Covid-19 study on mask-wearing efficacy rejected by journals as no one is 'brave' enough to publish results - Danish researchers
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- 9 die after flu shots in South Korea weeks after vaccine program was suspended due to safety concerns
- The Year of Disguises
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Are Face Masks Ineffective and Dangerous?
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
Reality & Illusion
Quote of the Day
None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
So in other words, the democratic power elite are going to disregard the constitution and stage a coup... all the while screeching about...
C.H. Crass, vulgar, tasteless, racist rag. Used to stir up trouble by those who cause all the trouble.
I will take an interest free loan of 1B. I'll live on the interest. R.C.
It would take less than a week to setup a US gov't owned twatter.gov site where legitimate govt officials could post whatever they want with zero...
. L O L "Fox News however was unsure .." or, "Luckily, the news anchors knew who did it within minutes, the pundits knew within hours, the...
Comment: Known as the battleground of powerful rival cartels, turf wars are common to the area: