Man beaten to death and his body torched in northern Bangladesh after villagers accuse him of desecrating holy books kept in a mosque.Hundreds of people in a Bangladeshi town have beaten and lynched a man who had allegedly desecrated the Muslim holy book, police said., more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) northwest of the capital, Dhaka.district police chief Abida Sultana told the AFP news agency.Sultana said the two men told the imam at the mosque that hardline fighters might have stored illegal arms inside the building, the DPA news agency reported.An altercation followed and the locals initially confined the two men to a room., said the officer.Police recovered the charred body of the man, local government official Abu Newaz Nishat said.The footage of the attack went viral on social media shortly after the incident.The 35-year-old victim was reportedly struggling with psychological problems after he recently lost his job as a librarian at a college in neighbouring Rangpur district, Nishat said.Rumours and superstitions frequently lead to violent incidents in Bangladeshaccording to rights watchdog, Ain o Salish Kendra.Tens of thousands of people took part in anti-France rallies this week in the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong, calling for a boycott of French products.More demonstrations have been called on Friday after the weekly Muslim prayers.Source : News Agencies