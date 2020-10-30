© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The Arctic Ocean has not refrozen in October the first time in "recorded history". The new incredible fast moving current that is blocking water circulation is coming from the Gakkel Ridge where the Earth's crust has split and water in the planet's crust is pouring out like a pressurized aquifer, disrupting the Murman and Spitzbergen Currents in the Laptev and Kara Seas.