Resources

Long-term adaptation to color paper

New work coming from Katie's lab about adaptation to red lenses

The Shoes article

The Dress article

Paper about Enchroma lenses

Illusion of the year website

Orange is brown video

Everyone likes a good optical illusion, but fewer understand them. Today we interview Katie Tregillus PhD about her research on color perception and adaptation. Katie takes us through the strange and complex world of color, from basic physiology up to conscious perception. How can different people looking at the same image 'see' totally different colors? How do colored lenses change our perception of the world of color? And what are some of the craziest visual illusions and perceptual adaptations known in the field today? All this and more today on MindMatters.01:28:16— 80.8 MB