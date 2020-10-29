© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino



© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino



© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino



Pope Francis has blamed "this lady called COVID" for forcing him to keep his distance again from the faithful during his general audience, which was far smaller than usual amid soaring coronavirus infections in Italy.Francis again eschewed a protective mask Wednesday even when he greeted a few maskless clergymen at the end of his audience. WhileA Vatican official who is a key member of Francis' COVID-19 response commission, the Rev. Augusto Zampini, acknowledged Tuesday thatZampini said he hoped Francis would don a mask at least when he greeted people during the general audience. "We are working on that," he said.: On Sept. 9 as he entered and exited his general audience, and last week during a two-hour interfaith prayer service in downtown Rome.While, there has been no comment from the Vatican about why protocol officials allow other people to get close to him without donning face protection.Vatican regulations require masks indoors and out when social distancing cannot be guaranteed.At the start of the audience, Francis again apologized that he wouldn't descend into the crowd to greet well-wishers because he said doing so would create a crowd around him."And this goes against the precautions we need before this lady called COVID, who does us so much harm," Francis said from the stage of the Vatican auditorium. "For this reason, please forgive me that I don't go down to greet you. I greet you from here and I keep you in my heart, and."Italy, the first country in the West to be slammed by the pandemic, has seen a sharp rebound in infections in recent weeks thatFrancis' audience — which in pre-pandemic times would draw thousands of people each week to St. Peter's Square or the auditorium — featured only a few hundred people Wednesday.