Controversial 'open source investigations' websiteat least once, official data shows, debunking its founder and chief's claims to the contrary.Suggestions that Bellingcat is a tool of Western governments, and funded by them directly, have long-abounded - and consistently been denied by founder and chief Eliot Higgins.Such allegations reached fever pitch in late 2018, when files related to the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) military intelligence operation Integrity Initiative were leaked by hacktivist collective Anonymous.The precise nature of the "consulting, management and public relations" services rendered by the organization is unclear, although it may be related to shadowy FCO program Open Information Partnership (OIP).The Initiative's parent 'charity' Institute for Statecraft was named as one of OIP's partners alongside Bellingcat et al, a number of Initiative staff were to be seconded to OIP, and the Initiative's "pre-existing pool of contacts" was intended to serve "as a springboard for the identification of new potential network members."Significantly, the documents also detail numerous examples of OIP partners collaborating prior to the program's April 2019 launch - yet further indications Eliot Higgins was also lying when he denied Bellingcat had ever joined forces with the Integrity Initiative.For instance, in Ukraine OIP collaborated with a dozen online 'influencers' "to counter Kremlin-backed messaging through innovative editorial strategies, audience segmentation, and production models that reflected the complex and sensitive political environment," in the process allowing them to "reach wider audiences with compelling content that received over four million views."Bellingcat's website notes the organization is an OIP partner, although the fact that the program is funded entirely by the FCO - a fact openly stated on OIP's homepage - isn't mentioned. Upon the endeavour's launch, Higgins was keen to claim Bellingcat was "subcontracted" for the project by OIP partner Zinc Network, which in turn received FCO funds.Alternatively, it may be the case that Whitehall itself wishes to distance itself from Higgins.Whatever the truth of the matter, there are indications Bellingcat's relationship with the FCO may extend far further than what can be pieced together from publicly-available information. A Freedom of Information request submitted to the FCO in January 2019 asked the department for all internal documents related to research on the Syrian crisis mentioning Bellingcat, particularly those relating to the use of chemical weapons in the country, and "any documents that refer to the reliability of Bellingcat as a source when drafting research assessments." In response , the FCO stated it could "neither confirm nor deny it holds information relevant to your request," on the grounds of "safeguarding national security."By, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. Follow Kit on Twitter @KitKlarenberg