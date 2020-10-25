"Unfortunately, in every other age group case numbers continue to rise at about the same rate they were. There are little hints of slowing, for instance in the North East of England, but we are not seeing the sort of slowing that we really need to to get on top of this.Professor Ferguson's stark warning came after new figures released yesterday showed the second wave of infections may be beginning to slow.
"It is a worrying situation. We now have 8,000 people in hospital with Covid. That is about a third of the level we were at the peak of the pandemic in March. If the rate of growth continues as it is, it means that in a month's time we will above that peak level in March and that is probably unsustainable. We are in a critical time right now. The health system will not be able to cope with this rate of growth for much longer."
He said:
"That (banning households mixing) should have a significant effect but as yet we have been unable to see it definitively. If we go beyond that there is a limit to what we can do in terms of reducing contacts, short of starting to target, for instance, the older years in schools and sixth form colleges where we know older teenagers are able to transmit as adults. Of course nobody wants to start moving to virtual education and closing schools even partially. The challenge may be that we are not able to get on top of the transmission otherwise."When asked about whether he thought families would be able to spend Christmas together, Professor Ferguson said it will be a 'political judgment' whether restrictions are relaxed over the festive period.
Yesterday an expert who sits on the Government's scientific advisory committee (SAGE) said it was 'extreme wishful thinking' to think families could celebrate as normal, if things continue as they are. Professor John Edmunds said only radical action now can secure a 'relatively safe and normal' Christmas. Professor Ferguson told the BBC allowing people to mix even for a day would risk infection rates rising.
"It risks some transmission and there will be consequences of that. Some people will die because of getting infected on that day,' he said. 'But if it is only one or two days the impact is likely to be limited. So that is really a political judgment about the cost versus the benefits."
Comment: Yes, we are infected but it is with lies and persuasions. That there is such a vast divide on concept, diagnosis, protocols and reasonable medical recourse highlights how opinions in the medical field overrule obvious scientific facts. Thus we have a diversity of highly questionable expertise that runs the gamut of ideologically-infested medical advice - a tower of babble.