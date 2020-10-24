© Yasuoshi Chiba/AFP



Health officials in South Sudan on Thursday confirmedThe health ministry said- a form of the illness which occurs in rare incidents- had been identified in the country's northwest."Yes, there is an outbreak of vaccine-derived polio, and the Ministry of Health and its partners are working on it, andthe ministry's director general for preventative health services, Dr John Pasquale Romunu, told reporters.It was just the second time a deadly virus had been declared eradicated in Africa since smallpox 40 years earlier.But the fanfare was short lived.This version of the disease particularly affects countries with low immunisation rates and poor sanitation where it can transmit through contaminated water or food, health experts say.Mayien Machut, an undersecretary in South Sudan's health ministry, said the country's status as wild poliovirus free remained in place, but was working with the WHO to bring this vaccine-derived outbreak under control. "We are going to contain it," he said.An oral vaccine given to young children has been massively effective against polio around the world.Vaccine-derived outbreaks are stopped by using the same health tactics as eradicated wild polio.That includes the intense monitoring of populations and ensuring high vaccination coverage.