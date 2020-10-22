New Zealand now has the world's most openly gay parliament afterThe centre-right National Party, the main opposition, won 35, the Greens ten and minor parties the remainder.The result enables Ms Ardern, 40, to form the first single-party government since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.Seven NZ Labour MPs, including Finance Minister Grant Robertson and four Green MPs are gay, including Chloe Swarbrick, 26, the new member for Auckland central."Numbers do matter," said Louisa Wall, 48, who played for New Zealand's netball and women's rugby teams before becoming a Labour MP.Ms Ardern would not say if the Green Party, which she relied on for support in her first term and held three ministerial posts, would be included in her new administration, but agreed to hold talks. She was adamant that she would not adopt the Green's centrepiece economic policy, a wealth tax, even if the result had left her reliant on their support.