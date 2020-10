© Getty Images



Watching the many stumbles of both President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden on the campaign trail, one can't help but wonder if either really wants to win. Who'd want the thankless job of cleaning up such a mess?Whomever wins the 2020 election will be immediately confronted with a full plate of thorny political issues, fromthat seems determined to put the last nail in the coffin of the US Empire.No matter his actions, the winner will be blamed for everything that happens on his watch -In this light, Biden's doddering-old-man persona and Trump's own bewildering missteps make perfect sense. What sane candidate would want to be left holding the bag of crumbling American hegemony?Thanks to decades of overspending on unwinnable foreign wars against a vague conceptual enemy ("terrorism") that the mighty wurlitzer of the US propaganda establishment has tied to countries that pose no legitimate threat to the American people, theDespite promising to end the devastating quagmire in 2016, Trump poured ever more resources into the region to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran, the one country left standing of the "seven countries in five years" General Wesley Clark infamously claimed the Bush administration's bloodthirsty neocons had targeted for regime change.according to 2018 figures, but somehow can't keep from arming its enemies too. Perhaps the Pentagon just feels sorry for them and wants to try to ensure a fair fight, but this ill-thought-out policy has equipped groups like Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) to stage false-flag attacks that can then be blamed on governments like Syria or Iran and used to justify the expansion of the never-ending war.After taking millions of dollars in donations from rabid pro-Israel ideologues like Sheldon Adelson and Paul Singer,as they've made it clear that merely tearing up the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal wasn't enough. But his reluctance to actually follow through beyond round after round of devastating sanctions suggestsAnd Biden worked under Barack Obama, who actually defied the US' Middle Eastern taskmaster to sign that nuclear deal in the first place. Neither really wants that war, but it seems inevitable.Whoever wins in 2020 will face a reckoning withTwitter and Facebook have taken to poking the president in the eye by shadowbanning or even removing his posts, rubbing their power in Trump's face, andif some crusading president (or prosecutor) crosses them.And what can Washington do?Constitutionally barred from censoring political speech themselves, they have merely leaned on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to shut down 'conspiracy theories' and other wrongthink and used specially-built backdoors to poke around in users' private lives without the hassle of warrants.Despite an executive order and a lot of bluster threatening Big Tech's Section 230 protections, Trump has not made any real efforts to halt the ongoing censorship by social media of his most vociferous supporters - perhaps realizing these firms are de facto military contractors whose participation in the information war propping up US empire is vital to that empire's continued existence.The likelihood that he will stand up to Big Tech to win over this group is approximately zero.So much hype has come out of both parties about a stolen election or "coup" that,If the winner tells the rioters to sit down and shut up, he'll be seen as capitulating to the system he was supposed to bring to heel. If he cheers them on, he risks losing the support of law enforcement and the military - which could really hasten the collapse of the empire. Neither Trump nor Biden - both old men a decade past traditional retirement age - want that kind of trouble.More than ever, they're wondering where their next meal will come from and how they'll pay the rent. But thanks to decades of dumbing-down imposed in the guise of public schooling, most lack the vocabulary to articulate these problems or trace them to their proximate causes (namely,). Neither party's rhetoric is helping: Biden's "team" blames white supremacy, while Trump's blames crypto-communists.Whoever gets elected has to follow through on the absurd fantasy they've spun to explain the nation's problems to their followers while unwinding their opponent's reasoning - not an enviable task.at a time when most Americans could desperately use some socialist-style government programs to get them back on their feet.As November 3 looms, both candidates have seemingly been campaigning for their opponent. Biden urged voters who thought they were better off under Trump to reelect him earlier this week), while Trump recently threatened to hold cash-strapped Americans' Covid-19 aid hostage until after the election, only reversing course in the face of public outcry. Whomever is left holding the potentially-explosive hegemonic hot potato, their job as chief rearranger of deck chairs on the rapidly-sinking Titanic of empire is nothing to envy.