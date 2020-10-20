Puppet Masters
Trump campaign calls on commission to release new set of topics and stick to predetermined rules for final debate
Christian Datoc
Daily Caller
Mon, 19 Oct 2020 17:01 UTC
NBC News' Kristin Welker, the third debate's moderator, released her selected topics for the third debate on Friday, which included national security, fighting COVID-19, race in America, leadership, American families, climate change and leadership.
The Trump campaign's letter reads, that Welker's selected topics "are serious and worthy of discussion, but only a few of them even touch on foreign policy," as is typical of the third presidential debate.
"Indeed, almost all of them were discussed at length during the first debate," the letter continues. "We understand that Joe Biden is desperate to avoid conversations about his own foreign policy record, especially since President Trump has secured historic peace agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain."
The campaign further called reports the Commission is contemplating giving an "unnamed person" a button that could mute the candidates mics "completely unacceptable" and asked the Commission to "rethink and reissue" the topics for Thursday's debate.
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
Nursing home residents protest lockdown rules in Greeley, Colorado, 8 October 2020
Recent Comments
Whhaattt??? Is this for real? What is this man?
Toobin has now taken things into his own hands. He says he won't be jerked around and will bring this whole thing to a climax. He has said he...
It's long been known that fractal patterns boost antenna reception. I'm quite surprised this hasn't been attempted before. [Link] [Link] I've been...
It is ONLY infective to monkey kidney cells, and only then when you add two potent drugs (gentamicin and amphotericin), known to be toxic to...
Nothing will come of this. If these dirtbags had money, they wouldn't be rioting in the streets.