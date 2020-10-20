© Caitlin O’Hara/Getty Images



Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates Monday urging the group to release a new set of topics ahead of Thursday's third and final debate and to refrain from adding any additional rule changes.NBC News' Kristin Welker, the third debate's moderator, released her selected topics for the third debate on Friday, which included national security, fighting COVID-19, race in America, leadership, American families, climate change and leadership.