© The Post Millenial

Trump said he is "very strongly" agrees with being "against pedophilia," and Buzzfeed News framed it as somehow being a bad thing.Trump's response to a line of questioning from Savannah Guthrie about QAnon, or as she described it "this theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that," during the Thursday night NBC town hall, has been the subject of headlines for days."I know nothing about it," Trump told Guthrie. "I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard. But I know nothing about it."Guthrie pressed Trump further, demanding that Trump did in fact know about the online network QAnon, and pushing him to denounce its theories and online followers entirely."You tell me all about it. Let's waste a whole show. You start off with white supremacy; I denounce it. You start off with something else. Let's go," Trump said. "Keep asking me these questions.""Let me just tell you what I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that. I mean, I do agree with that," Trump added. "And I agree with it very strongly."The article begins with the same angle, warning readers that "President Donald Trump admitted that he believes 'very strongly' in one of the core tenets of QAnon, the collective delusion that alleges he is fighting a deep state conspiracy of satanist who sexually abuse children."