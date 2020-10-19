A very bright meteor was visible from all over the island at around 3:44 am on Saturday, reported the Society for Astronomy of the Caribbean (SAC).

A bright meteor fireball was reported over Puerto Rico on the 17th Oct by the Society for Astronomy of the Caribbean (SAC), as relayed by local media on the 18th.

The event was described by Eddie Irizarry, vice president of the SAC:
"It was a space rock probably several feet in diameter disintegrating through the atmosphere,"