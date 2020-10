introducing a lockdown, which

would deliver a "short, sharp shock"

The lockdown will take Wales "back to the situation in March", when businesses shut and people were told they must stay at home.A "circuit break" lockdown for Wales will start at 6pm next Friday and last for 17 days, according to a leaked letter from the transport union CPT.from John Pockett, director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport Cymru.It says the circuit breaker will start at 6pm on Friday 23 October and last until 0.01am on Monday 9 November.The letter, first published by political blogger Bubble Wales and verified by Sky News, saysIt says:The letter adds that while governmentOn Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said no final decision had been made aboutSky News understands a final decision will be made on Sunday, before an announcement at lunchtime on Monday."We are actively considering advice from SAGE and our TAC Group. A 'fire break' set of measures to control COVID-19, similar to that described in the SAGE papers, is under consideration in Wales."As the first minister set out in his press conference on Friday,. But no decisions have been made."Another 16,171 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the UK on Saturday , with 150 more deaths.The total number of positive cases nationwide now stands at 705,428, according to government figures., with its cabinet set to discuss the pandemic on Monday after health chiefs recommended it move to Level 5 of its own restrictions framework.Level 5 is the highest stage and would see people being asked to stay within 5km of their home, as well as bars and restaurants offering only takeaway service.