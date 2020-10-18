The new plan is called 'Our Vision for Health, Safety, Virtue, and Eternal Peace' and is a 37-step, 10-year plan for slowly opening up sections of the state economy. It reads as follows:
- Form an exploratory committee to consult various experts on reopening things
- Set date to hear recommendations from the exploratory committee
- Create a panel of experts to explore the recommendations recommended by the exploratory committee
- Build a brand new website to post exploratory committee recommendations for public comment
- Discuss feedback from health experts over catered seafood lunch
- Wait 4 weeks to see if catered seafood lunch led to any additional COVID infections
- Hire commission to gauge the effectiveness of collaboration over catered seafood lunches
- Take away all the guns
- Announce a 12-phase reopening of the economy, starting with the businesses with the best lobbyists
- Begin Phase 1
- Form a new committee to review the effectiveness of Phase 1 before moving on to Phase 2
- Order drones from China and post them in front of every hair salon
- Draft new legislation to allow voting by show of hands over Facebook live
- Announce reopening of all golf courses in close proximity to the statehouse
- Hold public hearings on the effectiveness of the implementation of Phase 1
- Repeat parts 1-15 until all 12 phases are completed
- Form an exploratory committee to research alternate food sources now that catered seafood no longer available
- Draft legislation allowing people to eat squirrels and possums
- Overturn squirrels and possums legislation after animal rights groups protest
- Hire animal rights groups to enforce the overturning of the legislation in order to protect squirrels and possums
- Introduce tax bill to fund arming all police officers with harpoon guns and spears
- Strengthen the security of governors mansion with sniper towers and tiger pits
- ...Maybe also a moat around the governor's mansion
- More drones from China, maybe bigger ones
- Pass new legislation to fund hiring more enforcers to enforce things
- Build checkpoints across the state to distribute milk and guzzoline
- Create jobs by hiring welders to install armor plating on police cars
- (redacted)
- (redacted)
- (redacted)
- (redacted)
- (redacted)
- (redacted)
- (redacted)(redacted)(redacted)(redacted)(redacted)(redacted)
- (Super-secret surprise to be determined later)
- Open the rest of the economy
- Gladiator games anyone?