The Theopetra Cave in Thessaly , Central Greece, was formed in the Upper Cretaceous period, 137,000,000 - 65,000,000 years before the present time. The cave that was created in the limestone there has been inhabited since the Middle Paleolithic period , and new findings give new insight into the lives of those early peoples.According to archaeologists, the caveExcavations at Theopetra began in 1987 under the direction of the archaeologist Dr. Catherine Kyparissi-Apostolika, honorary head of the Ephorate of Palaeoanthroplogy and Speleography of Greece's Ministry of Culture and Sports.The findings made there since that time includeThe newest findings show thatΤhe latest data presented by Dr. Kyparissi-Apostolika show thatIn recent years the cave also served as a shelter for the local population in times of war, and also at other times for animal pens.According to Dr. Kyparissi-Apostolika,at the site, so there is no doubt that there were inhabitants at this cave., so it is difficult to detect particular anatomical features.However,According to the paleopathological analysis of the, the archaeologist reported., again due to erosion, probably pushed the occupants out of the cave in search of another place of residence and a way of life that they already knew from the outdoors settlements in their wider area, Dr. Nina Kyparissi-Apostolika noted.Due to its importance for the prehistory of Southeastern Europe, the cave became an archaeological site open to visitors, while its findings are exhibited at the Theopetra Cave Documentation and Training Center (Museum) at the entrance of the village, not far from the cave.The site officially opened to the public in 2009, but closed temporarily a year later, as the remains of a human-constructed stone wall were discovered during that year. It reopened a year later, but closed once again in 2016, and unfortunately remains closed due to the risk of landslides.