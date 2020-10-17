Secret History
Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
According to archaeologists, the cave is likely to be the place of the oldest human construction on earth, as findings indicate that the shelter was inhabited as early as 130,000 years ago.
Excavations at Theopetra began in 1987 under the direction of the archaeologist Dr. Catherine Kyparissi-Apostolika, honorary head of the Ephorate of Palaeoanthroplogy and Speleography of Greece's Ministry of Culture and Sports.
The findings made there since that time include stone tools of the Paleolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic periods, as well as Neolithic pottery, bone and shell objects. The findings are important evidence for the transition from the Paleolithic to the Neolithic era way of life in Greece.
Neolithic era. Experts have even been able to confirm that they ate wheat, barley, olives, legumes and some meat in their diets.
Τhe latest data presented by Dr. Kyparissi-Apostolika show that the cave has served as a refuge for people for many thousands of years, and it is very likely that there were periods when they left it, depending on the prevailing weather conditions, as the climate changed repeatedly during those many thousands of years.
In recent years the cave also served as a shelter for the local population in times of war, and also at other times for animal pens.
All the skeletons likely belong to the Homo Sapiens species.
In the deeper layers of the Middle Paleolithic period no burials were found, but human footprints were discovered, in what was a very rare find anywhere in the world. The feet were covered with some type of foot covering, so it is difficult to detect particular anatomical features.
However, according to the types of stone tools found in these layers, Neanderthal people lived there.
The abandonment of the cave by its occupants around 4,000 BC is most likely associated with natural phenomena as well as with the exploitation of the land for cultivation. The force of the water that entered the cave through the karst pipes towards the end of the Neolithic era and the detachment and collapse of large pieces from the roof, again due to erosion, probably pushed the occupants out of the cave in search of another place of residence and a way of life that they already knew from the outdoors settlements in their wider area, Dr. Nina Kyparissi-Apostolika noted.
Due to its importance for the prehistory of Southeastern Europe, the cave became an archaeological site open to visitors, while its findings are exhibited at the Theopetra Cave Documentation and Training Center (Museum) at the entrance of the village, not far from the cave.
The site officially opened to the public in 2009, but closed temporarily a year later, as the remains of a human-constructed stone wall were discovered during that year. It reopened a year later, but closed once again in 2016, and unfortunately remains closed due to the risk of landslides.
