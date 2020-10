© Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Screenshot, YouTube

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a Monday interview that the hotly-debated new movie "Cuties" is misunderstood."It's a little surprising in 2020 America that we're having a discussion about censoring storytelling," Sarandos said Monday, according to Deadline A Netflix spokeswoman told the DCNF Oct. 6 that "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."