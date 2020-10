Feeding America, the nation's largest food-relief organization, is warning of a six billion to eight billion meal shortage over the next 12 months, which could leave millions of Americans hungry amid the pandemic.



The dire shortage comes as tens of millions of Americans have turned to local food banks for help amid the pandemic-triggered surge in unemployment and food insecurity.

"Quite literally, we had nothing, nothing in our account. Five mouths to feed and no income. It was just a really bad time," Sullins says, adding that it was her, her husband, their two children and her elderly grandmother all living together at the time.



Sullins turned to Loaves & Fishes, a local food pantry network, which is currently operating temporary mobile pantries in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. "At that point, my kids were hungry, and I was just like, Listen, I just had a baby. I've been out of work for three weeks. I have no income. My kids are starving — I need food. I have to do something," she recalls telling an employee with NC Works, North Carolina's central system providing employment help and career tools.

Earlier this year the organization estimated as many as 54 million people in the US could experience food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



That's a major jump from the 35.2 million people who faced hunger last year.

Greater Boston Food Bank president Catherine D'Amato says things are getting dire.



'It used to be one million pounds out the door a week, now it's two to 2.5 million pounds a week. We're doing more in a month that we did in a year 20 years ago. Food insecurity has gone from one in 13 people to one in eight in Eastern Massachusetts, even higher for families with children,' D'Amato said to the Washington Post.

Food banks are buying a majority of the food now, whereas in the past they primarily relied on donations for the bulk of their supply. In fact, the average food bank in North Carolina spent about $80,000 a month on food last year, Darrow says. Now they're spending an average of $1 million a month to purchase food.

