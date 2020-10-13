© Monte - JTN



The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case by 29 Senate Democrats who alleged that President Trump violated the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prohibits self-dealing by federal officeholders.In their brief, the lawmakers had argued that Trump's continued ownership of companies engaged in business with foreign governments amounted to accepting "unauthorized financial benefits from foreign states" in violation of the constitutional restriction.It also leaves in place the lower court ruling."The Members can, and likely will, continue to use their weighty voices to make their case to the American people, their colleagues in the Congress and the President himself, all of whom are free to engage that argument as they see fit," the judges wrote.The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to take up two other emoluments lawsuits against the president after a pair of lower courts ruled that suits brought by the liberal nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the attorneys general for Washington, D.C., and Maryland could move forward.The lawmakers' lawsuit that was rejected by the high court on Tuesday hit a roadblock in the lower courts largely because when they filed it in June 2017, Democrats did not represent the majority of either congressional chamber.