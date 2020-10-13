O:H header
Are the mind and brain the same thing? Science and philosophy seem to be pointing more and more to the idea that they're not. While the materialist view has always held that consciousness is only a byproduct of our physical firing neurons, there is far too much that is unexplainable under this paradigm. Things like near death experiences, out of body experiences, mystical experiences and psychedelic experiences, for example, simply cannot be explained if we think of our consciousness as nothing more than the result of our physical brain matter.

Is there a better model than the materialist one we're always told is true? What if the mind is non-physical and the brain an apparatus downstream in the line from consciousness to matter?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the question: Is your mind confined to your brain?


Running Time: 00:32:26

Download: MP3 — 29.7 MB