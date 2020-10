2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to have forgotten what job he was nominated for this fall.Biden's mid-rally slip-up follows another Monday mix-up where the former Delaware senator forgot the name of his 2012 Republican opponents.Mitt Romney, who led the 2012 Republican presidential ticket alongside then-Congressman Paul Ryan now serves as the freshman senator from Utah.Read a run-down of Biden's worst slip-ups here Tristan Justice is a staff writer at The Federalist focusing on the 2020 presidential campaigns. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.