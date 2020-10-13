Puppet Masters
Joe Biden forgets what office he's running for, declares senate candidacy
The Federalist
Mon, 12 Oct 2020 00:01 UTC
"We have to come together, that's why I'm running," the 77-year-old began during a Toledo drive-in rally Monday. "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate."
Biden's mid-rally slip-up follows another Monday mix-up where the former Delaware senator forgot the name of his 2012 Republican opponents.
"You may remember," Biden said when telling reporters he was opposed to Senate Democrats taking aim at Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith, "I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor."
Mitt Romney, who led the 2012 Republican presidential ticket alongside then-Congressman Paul Ryan now serves as the freshman senator from Utah.
The former vice presidential candidate's Monday gaffes are likely to resurrect concerns about the candidate's age and aptitude to lead the White House for the next four to eight years. If elected, Biden would be the oldest president to be sworn in.
Read a run-down of Biden's worst slip-ups here.
Tristan Justice is a staff writer at The Federalist focusing on the 2020 presidential campaigns. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.
Comment: At the same Toldeo rally, from RT:
Biden's speech in Ohio drowned out by Trump trolls chanting 'four more years'See also:
Joe Biden's campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio was slightly overshadowed by some enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump who drowned out his speech by chanting "four more years!"
While trying to speak about the economy during a drive-in event, Biden found himself talking over Trump supporters several times. Every time he mentioned the president by name, the MAGA supporters would honk their car horns and chant things like "four more years," "USA" and "Trump."
"Thanks for that introduction," Biden said after trying to continue his speech.
...
- Trump reacts to Pelosi's 25th Amendment commission with claim of a hidden plot: 'It's to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris'!
- 'I want to see them dancing when they're four years older': Biden's latest gaffe with young girls elicits cringe-fest on Twitter
- Former White House physician echoes Trump's accusation of Biden drug use for debates
- Gaffe-smothered Biden laughs off the idea he should take a cognitive test, backs out of attending Democratic convention on Covid-19 fears
- Demented: Joe Biden claims 200 million Americans have died from coronavirus
- 'Biden Loves Kids': Trump attacks Creepy Joe with meme of his swimming pool gaffe
Reader Comments
2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to have forgotten what job he was nominated for this fall.That matters much less than one might think ...
Vote 'the' Biden: "Another mindless pedophile whoring for the )ews in charge"
[Link]
Nonetheless, Biden will have the opportunity soon, we hope, to have his brain (or consciousness, is that it?) downloaded into the computer and find eternal life there.
I always think of the poor children in Africa (and elsewhere) of former days and ancient times who didn't get to know the computer and therefore have missed out on the chance for eternal life in the Holy Kingdom.
Let us prey.
ned,
out