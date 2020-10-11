© Reuters



Supporters of the former governor of Far Eastern Khabarovsk have been prevented from putting up tents in front of the region's government building, marking the first forced dispersal of a rally after three months of protests.The protests, which were unauthorized from the start, eventually petered out, and in recent weeks they have attracted a fraction of the initial crowds. Rather than a broad coalition of various factions,The mood deteriorated further when the protesters reached Lenin square in the city center, where the regional government building is located. They began to set up tents on a lawn, saying they were there for a permanent sit-in.Initial protests in Furgal's support attracted tens of thousands of people, which is an impressive achievement in a city that has about 600,000 residents. Much of that momentum, however, has been lost over the last three months.