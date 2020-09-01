© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev



The former governor of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, Sergey Furgal, cannot be charged for one of the murders he is accused of ordering, as he was already found to be innocent during the original investigation.Moscow daily Kommersant says the current investigation cannot bring a murder charge against Furgal, as the prosecutor's office in Khabarovsk already investigated and found him not to be involved, back in October 2004.On July 31, following an appeal from the Investigative Committee, Moscow's Basmanny Court ordered the decision to be overturned. However, the judgment was immediately challenged by the defense, and will now go to Moscow City Court for appeal.Furgal, a highly popular politician in the Far East, was arrested on July 9 in Khabarovsk. Following his detention, the governor was flown immediately to Moscow, where he currently awaits charges.Furgal was elected governor of the Khabarovsk Region in 2018, receiving a massive 70 percent share of the vote. He has remained a popular figure ever since, and in 2019, his ultra-nationalist LDPR party won 83 percent of the seats in the local parliament.