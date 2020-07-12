Thousands of residents of Khabarovsk, the largest city in Russia's Far East, took to the streets on Saturday to protest about the arrest of Sergey Furgal, the regional governor, earlier this week.Furgal, a member of the nationalist LDPR party, was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday,At around noon on Saturday, a large crowd gathered in the city's central Lenin Square in support of the governor. Estimates suggest between 20,000 and 25,000Furgal's spokeswoman, Nadezhda Tomchenko, guessing at around 20,000. The Moscow daily newspaper Kommersant reported that up to 35,000 may have taken part.Many in Khabarovsk believe that the murder charges faced by Furgal are selective and have only been brought due to his affiliation with the LDPR, which is in opposition to the ruling United Russia party.According to social media reports, protesters demonstrated outside both the local police and administration buildings.In an official press statement, the regional government said the demonstrators had "expressed their position," but it asked them to avoid using violence and go home."Neither the Khabarovsk Region, nor the Far East, nor the whole of Russia has ever seen such unanimity," it said.Following his arrest, Furgal was taken to Moscow to be remanded in custody for two months. He completely denies his guilt.