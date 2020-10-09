President Nicolas Maduro's administration wins appeal related to monetary gold reserves deposited in the Bank of England.which are deposited in the Bank of England in London.Previously, in July, High Court Judge Nigel Teare granted self-proclaimed president Guaido control of those monetary reserves, arguing that the United Kingdom recognized him as the "president in charge" of Venezuela.Once Judge Teare's decision was known, the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), chaired by Calixto Ortega, reported that it would immediately appeal this decision, which it classified as "absurd and unusual."On Monday, in his ruling on this case, Judge Stephen Males said that the U.K.'s recognition "is to my mind ambiguous, or at any rate less than unequivocal," as reported by Bloomberg.Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer for the President Maduro-appointed central bank, commented that the previous decision of a British lower court"The Court of Appeal has now... ordered that this important matter receive further consideration," he added, referring to the decision of the judges that