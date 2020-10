© Getty Images / Tatyana Aksenova / EyeEm

Exclusive: an American doctor gives RT a powerful and moving account of how her daughter was encouraged to change sex by her school, and was wrongly told that the puberty blockers she could take were "safe and reversible."The JK Rowling furore this summer alerted the public to transgender ideology and the deleterious impact on women's rights. But a legal case being heard in London this week exposes a scandal that is possibly even greater.Bell, however, is just one of many girls across the world who have been misled into thinking that they can become boys, and that the process is safe and easy. With decisions driven by social media influencers and peer pressure, and encouraged by right-on teachers, parents have been left bewildered by the sudden change in their daughters and the catastrophic effect on their mental health - and, ultimately, their ability to have children of their own.RT this week talked to Jennifer, a physician in her 50s whose daughter, now 14, identified as transgender from the autumn of 2017 until the spring of 2020. Speaking from her hospital in Massachusetts, she explained with pride how her daughter had resisted gender stereotypes from an early age."She always wore T-shirts and shorts; she didn't like to wear dresses and skirts after the age of six," said Jennifer. "She was very active playing outdoors with cars and trucks, and dug holes. She wasn't stereotypically masculine; she was just an ordinary androgynous kid. When she was seven, she had her hair cut short and some people mistook her for a boy. We thought that was cute and funny, just fine."Jennifer was told only when permission was secured from her daughter. Initially supportive of her daughter's new non-binary identity, she had no clue as to the implications, which extended far beyond they/them pronouns."I don't think this would have happened without this intense focus on gender identity every single day."By then she was identifying as a boy and using he/him pronouns. She insisted that the drugs were safe and reversible, but Jennifer's professional nous led her to investigate. "I had never heard of safe and reversible drugs that can stop you having puberty, so I looked it up and learned that Histrelin - the drug used in Massachusetts - shuts down your entire sex-hormone axis.Jennifer had been trying to affirm her daughter's transgender identity, "I even called the clinics to try and get her an appointment." That never materialised. Cost was an issue, as "the prices I was finding were over $1,000 a month." But it was a hyperbolic Tweet that broke the spell in Jennifer's mind. She recalls, "That tweet was ridiculous, and it was from Planned Parenthood!"Realising that something was very wrong, she applied the brakes, and spared her daughter the puberty blockers that Keira Bell now regrets. She did, however, buy her daughter a $25 breast binder, which became a treasured possession. "It was the most important thing in the world for a while. It was like a corset, a horrible piece of clothing that made it difficult for her to breathe but she would not give it up. When it was in the laundry, she would not leave the house."But Jennifer's concerns were mounting,The contrast to Jennifer's own childhood was staggering, "Where were all these trans kids who were not allowed to be their true selves when I was in school in the 1980s? There were no suicides in my high school. We have to question why this is suddenly happening."Jennifer, incidentally, is a pseudonym. Her story will be familiar to families across the world, but parents cannot speak out openly. Apart from the need to protect their children's privacy, mothers like Jennifer fear for their livelihoods should their identities become known.Another physician, Lisa Littman, was working as a public health consultant in nearby Rhode Island in 2018 when she published an observational study of the phenomenon that gripped Jennifer's daughter: rapid onset gender dysphoria.Despite the fact that her job was unconnected with gender dysphoria, Littman recalled how the leadership succumbed to pressure,They believed that renewing my contract would be taking my side, firing me immediately would be taking the letter-writers' side, and that not renewing my contract would be the neutral option."Jennifer is wise to be cautious when delayed loss of livelihood is perceived to be neutral. She was also vindicated when her daughter desisted as the world was locking down earlier this year in response to Covid-19.Jennifer's powerful testimony speaks to parents everywhere, "Open up the lines of communication and ask your daughters what they feel. Listen to them, let them be mad at you and wait for the screaming and yelling to play itself out. Never suggest to them that they can change sex, but instead explain to them that it is your job to keep them safe while their brains are not yet fully developed."Parents like Jennifer have lived through the nightmare, and come out the other side with their children fully intact and - unlike Keira Bell - their future fertility unaffected. Detransitoner numbers are growing as people like them realise that their ill-informed decisions, often made at far too tender an age, are not what they truly want.If we want to avoid more Keira Bells, politicians and policy makers need to listen to them, rather than to the transgender ideologues with their magical thinking.