Criminals in the United Kingdom, including violent offenders, are receiving reduced sentences due to courts taking into account strict coronavirus regimes in the country's prisons, The Times has revealed.British judges have shown leniency since April, after a court ruled that measures implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus at detention facilities, including extended periods of isolation, could be considered when handing down a sentence.In June, the council which sets guidelines for judges issued a notice that highlighted "the concerns that many people have about the effect the Covid-19 emergency is having on conditions in prisons and the potentially heavier impact of custodial sentences on offenders and their families."The health crisis has put enormous stress on the country's justice system, as it attempts to balance safety measures with ensuring justice is meted out.Not everyone is sympathetic to the reasoning being applied by some judges, however.The UK isn't the only country to face issues surrounding coronavirus and its prison population. Across the United States, prisoners have been released early due to concerns about the disease, prompting criticisms and accusations that the policy has led to an uptick in violent crime in places like New York City.