Second-largest U.S. cinema chain weighs closing doors again as high-profile movies vacate calendarThe second-largest cinema chain in America is likely to close indefinitely all its U.S. locations, after reopening in August, according to a person familiar with the plans, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis faced by the entertainment industry.Cineworld Group CNWGY 12.82% PLC's Regal Entertainment Group's potential decision to suspend operations at its more than 500 locations follows a cascade of postponements for big-budget Hollywood films, most recently the coming James Bond title "No Time to Die." The studio behind the film, MGM Holdings Inc., on Friday said it was delaying the film for the second time, to next April, from this November. It had originally been scheduled for release in April of this year.Cineworld is the second-largest movie theater operator on a global basis as well as in the U.S.The plan to close the locations isn't definite, the person familiar with the situation said, and a final decision isn't likely until Monday or Tuesday.Theaters in the U.S., the world's largest theatrical market, have endured historic levels of financial strain for months. After the coronavirus pandemic initially caused most U.S. cinemas to close in March, major chains like Regal, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cinemark Holdings Inc. reopened in August, ahead of the spy film "Tenet," distributed by AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. The highly anticipated movie, from director Christopher Nolan, had been delayed repeatedly amid ongoing uncertainty about which theaters would be allowed to open.Regal's potential decision to close its doors again, less than two months after reopening, is partially because theaters in major U.S. markets like Los Angeles and New York City have yet to reopen, the person said.After witnessing moviegoers' subdued interest in "Tenet," Warner Bros. said it was moving "Wonder Woman 1984" to Christmas Day, from October. Walt Disney Co. quickly followed suit, shifting release dates on 10 titles, including bumping its Marvel spinoff "Black Widow" by six months.The string of delays casts a shadow over the remainder of 2020's movie calendar and potentially over the entire theatrical industry.When America's major theater chains began reopening late this summer, they touted elevated sanitation protocols and capacity limits. Despite assurances they would be safe returning to theaters, U.S. moviegoers have proved reluctant. Without big-budget titles, theaters have largely been forced to screen smaller independent films and older movies.Movie theaters abroad — many of which were allowed to reopen sooner as foreign nations fared better containing the coronavirus — have performed better than in the U.S. "Tenet" has grossed $243.7 million from international markets, according to Box Office Mojo.On top of possibly closing the doors again at its more than 500 Regal theaters in the U.S., Cineworld is also considering closing its 127 locations in the U.K., according to the person with knowledge of the plan.For major movie theaters, suspending operations may be less costly than staying open with a limited supply of programming and little consumer demand.Late last month, Cineworld, which is already shouldering a heavy debt load, released dismal midyear financial results. It reported revenue fell nearly 70%, to $712.4 million, in the six months ending June 30 when compared with the first half of 2019.