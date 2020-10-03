joe biden
As we told you last night during the presidential debate, Joe Biden was asked about the Left's Green New Deal, and he said the plan "pays for itself" but was then asked if he supports the GND, and the reply was "no."

Today Biden was again asked about the Green New Deal, and he explained that it "is not a bad deal" but instead he backs the "Biden Green Deal":


Green New Deal... Biden Green Deal... we're starting to think they're pretty much one in the same except the GND doesn't poll well. Also, the Biden campaign speaks glowingly about, and took inspiration from, the GND:



This sounds Green New Deal-ish:

Oh.


It does sound like that, because Biden does support it but can't say so.