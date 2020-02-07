Price Increase
© Real Climate Science
IONITY to increase electric vehicle charging prices 500% – Electrek
It is 792 miles from Paris to Madrid. The trip would cost about $350 and require the battery be recharged at least five times. That is 50 hours of recharge time, meaning the trip would require at least five days.

Trip Madrid to Paris
Audi Charge Specs
Another option would be to take an airplane for $67, and arrive in less than three hours.

Flight Fare
Google Flights - Paris to Madrid - Google Search